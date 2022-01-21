Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City's Plans for the Upcoming Winter Break

Pep Guardiola has revealed plans for his Manchester City squad, as they embark on their final competitive match before two weeks off until their next scheduled fixture.

Sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, the dreaded winter period has turned out to be quite the breeze for Manchester City.

Picking up crucial wins against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal along the way, Pep Guardiola's side have emerged as strong title favourites - despite a severe Covid outbreak at the City Football Academy.

The Blues' early exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham has also allowed players extra rest in a period where the semi-finals of the competition are scheduled to be played.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of a trip to St Mary's in the Premier League to face Southampton, Pep Guardiola has revealed his side will not be travelling abroad during the week-long winter break.

"Two days off, rest a little bit. We spoke with the club, we don't go anywhere right now because of the virus. Everyone is spending time with their families," the Catalan said in response to a question on the team's plans.

Other clubs like Newcastle United are travelling to Saudi Arabia for warm weather training, however the Blues have opted against the idea, with health of players at the very forefront of their thinking.

With 12 consecutive wins in the Premier League, the mood in the camp is at an all-time high, but Pep Guardiola refused to be dragged into such talk, and is simply focussed on Ralph Hasenhüttl's outfit.

"Just focus on Southampton, what we have done so far. I couldn't care less, the mood is good, I'm so satisfied with the players," the manager concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra