Pep Guardiola Reveals Mood in the Manchester City Dressing Room After Real Madrid Heartbreak

Pep Guardiola has revealed the mood in the Manchester City dressing room following their Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

In one of the craziest semi-finals in modern Champions League history, Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback to book their place in the showpiece final against Liverpool in 23 days' time.

Manchester City had a date in Paris in the palm of their hands going into added time. Riyad Mahrez had added to the Blues' 4-3 advantage from the first-leg, but the unthinkable happened in a crazy five-minute spell.

Substitute Rodrygo scored two goals in two minutes to level the scores on aggregate and send the tie to extra-time. Two minutes after that restart, Ruben Dias brought down Karim Benzema in the box and the clinical Frenchman slotted away the penalty.

It is a result that viably floored everyone associated with City, but Pep Guardiola has provided a brief insight into the mood in the dressing room following their heartbreaking exit.

"We didn't suffer much but didn't play our best," the manager reflected. "It's normal, semi-final, the players feel the pressure. We were close, football is unpredictable and we have to accept it."

Guardiola continued, "They are sad, they were close to reaching the final. Now we need time to process, come back with our people at home and the last four games we have."



City will have to pick themselves up and prepare to face Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues still hold a slender one-point advantage at the top of the table and know any slip-up could prove fatal in their pursuit of back-to-back titles, so they cannot let this result hamper them too much.

It now leaves Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham, and Aston Villa as Guardiola's side's final four fixtures of the campaign, with just the one major trophy now on offer to this group of players after an incredible season.

