Pep Guardiola Reveals Oleksandr Zinchenko Latest Ahead of Peterborough FA Cup Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on whether Oleksandr Zinchenko could be given a chance against Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, amid ongoing circumstances.

TV cameras captured an understandably emotional Oleksandr Zinchenko before and after the contest against Everton at the weekend, as both teams and sets of supporters at Goodison Park displayed support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion from Russia.

The Manchester City defender’s heart-warming embrace with fellow countryman Vitaliy Mykolenko before kick-off was also another indication of emotions running extremely high on the day.

As a result, it is safe to assume that the Ukrainian international was kept out of the spotlight of starting a high-octane clash, after the struggles both he, his family, and the whole of his country have endured over the past few days.

Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether Oleksandr Zinchenko could feature against Peterborough United in Manchester City’s upcoming FA Cup fifth round tie on Tuesday evening.

“Yeah [he’ll figure]," said Pep Guardiola, speaking during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

"I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he’s here."

The 24-year old expressed his support for Ukraine in such trying times, recently releasing a heartfelt statement via social media.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been outspoken in his opposition to Russian president Vladimir Putin, posting a picture of the political figure on his Instagram story with the caption, “I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.”

In addition, the Ukrainian international attended a recent vigil in Manchester City centre, protesting against the invasion committed by Russian troops on his homeland.

Considering the tumultuous nature of how things have been for Oleksandr Zinchenko recently, Tuesday night could mark the perfect opportunity for the Ukrainian international to express himself.

