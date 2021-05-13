Pep Guardiola Reveals One Name That Influenced Decision to Extend Man City Contract

Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to the club's hierarchy - including chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak - in relation to his decision to sign a contract extension at Manchester last November.

It was possibly the pivotal point in Manchester City's season, when the players were away on national team duty last autumn.

It was during that week where Manchester City's Catalan coach decided he would be staying in Manchester for another two years.

As per quotes relayed by Joe Bray in the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola has said that the contract extension helped create stability during a time where results were not great.

"It's true when everyone knows the manager will stay, it makes certain stability. The continuity of the manager, if you don't win you get sacked. It doesn't matter the next two, three years," Guardiola began by saying, while speaking during a pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"Of course the players trust you. If you don't win even one month, they see weakness. What we have done so far is win a lot, if you start to lose, you start to doubt. The best way is to win games."

His decision was not a straight forward one.

It was one that Pep Guardiola says took plenty of discussion with Manchester City's hierarchy - especially with the chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who is known to be a close friend of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.

"Personally, it's a special gratitude to Txiki [Begiristain], Ferran [Soriano] - without them and especially Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], it would be difficult," Guardiola continued.

"I travelled to see him [Khaldoon] in November. We had long discussions. He said we still have work to do. I trust him a lot, he said we'll try again the next years."

"Part of my happiness here is his determination. That is the big difference. When I had the feelings of other clubs, I have always been supported and the manager is always supported when you have success."

Even in a time where Guardiola's results were not the best, most notably the disappointing Champions League exit to Lyon, the Catalan feels he had the backing of the club.

"When we didn't win in the first season, when we lost against Lyon, the support I had from the chairman. Like me support my backroom staff. Now we have two weeks ahead for the dream come true of the Champions League and the show must go on next season," Guardiola finished by saying.

