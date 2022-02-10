Pep Guardiola Reveals One Reason Why He Was 'Satisfied' With Manchester City's Premier League Victory

Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts on Manchester City's 2-0 win against Thomas Frank's Brentford on Wednesday night.

Despite a well-drilled Brentford side trying their best to keep the hosts at bay, Manchester City’s quality shone through, as they fought their way to a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne proved enough for the Blues to cap off their return to Premier League football with an all-important three points.

Speaking to BT Sport after his side’s latest triumph, Pep Guardiola reflected on the Sky Blues' 7th straight home victory.

“They are so difficult to attack. They make so good, aggressive high press. After we build up, they drop a lot, so compact. So difficult. Be patient, no mistakes, and at the end, we got the result,” he revealed.

The Catalan boss continued, “Every game you win, you’re satisfied. Against Fulham, it was a completely different approach. Very satisfied, we were smart, we just concede one shot, didn’t make any stupid fouls.

We were patient but it’s difficult when they defend so deep in the 18-yard box. It was difficult and always will be.”

The City boss was keen to point out that his side put in a professional performance against a Brentford side that made life difficult for the Premier League champions.

Despite the visitors’ compact low block, the Sky Blues never looked to struggle in their pursuit to find the back of the net - instead, maintaining a lively tempo to their football and eventually getting the job done.

Guardiola will be delighted that Manchester City returned to winning ways after their 1-1 draw against Southampton before the winter break.

