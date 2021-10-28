Pep Guardiola Reveals Plan for Full-Back Duo During Carabao Cup Defeat to West Ham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo played 45 minutes each in their Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham on Wednesday evening.

After helping his side to a 4-1 victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium at the weekend, Walker was again given the nod by Guardiola on the right side of defence.

However, despite putting in a solid defensive display in the opening 45 minutes, the England international was replaced by Joao Cancelo at half-time, with the visitors struggling to breach the Hammers backline.

Walker played a key role in attack in the first-half too, combining well with Riyad Mahrez on the right side of attack, which was the source of most of City's chances in the tie.

Guardiola stated after his side's defeat that Walker was hooked at the break to rest him ahead of key clashes against the likes of Manchester United and Club Brugge.

"We spoke about 45 minutes for Kyle (Walker) and 45 minutes for Joao (Cancelo)," said the Catalan manager in his post-match interview.

"It doesn’t matter about the result, it was 45 and 45. They have played a lot of minutes. I don’t want to put anything extra on them. We have a lot of games."

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho were among those who returned to the line-up after being benched at the weekend, with Walker being the only player named in the starting XI who made the line-up on Saturday against Brighton.

Walker has started 10 games across all competitions since August, while Cancelo has been one of City's most reliable assets so far, scoring twice and grabbing an assist in 14 outings this season.

The full-back duo have provided strong cover on the right side of defence over the past year, which has started to become the case with the left flank for Guardiola's side, much down to Cancelo's versatility.

City will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.



