Pep Guardiola Reveals Plans to Speak to Oleksandr Zinchenko Regarding Situation in Ukraine

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his intention to speak to returning left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko about the tense and ongoing political situation in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was passed fit to face Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, but among preparations prior to the 4-1 win over the Championship side, Pep Guardiola provided details on more personal plans concerning the defender.

Speaking prior to the clash at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, Pep Guardiola confirmed to the media that he would take time to speak with the Ukrainian in a personal capacity.

The conversation relates to ongoing political tensions in the 25-year-old’s homeland, but the Catalan manager added that he had not yet had time to speak to Oleksandr Zinchenko due to his injury.

Guardiola explained, “We will [speak about Ukraine] for sure, but we haven't yet because we have had just three or four days together and before that he had an injury and we were focused on that.”

Pep Guardiola also spoke of his disappointment that such situations continue to emerge in today’s world, but that the Ukrainian will have better knowledge of the situation than he does.

“The fact this kind of thing happens in the 21st century is depressing. It is difficult to accept it.”

“I will speak to Oleks (Zinchenko), he knows the situation much better than I do.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko has made 13 appearances for Manchester City this season so far, chalking up two assists in the process.

