Pep Guardiola reveals reaction of Man City players who were left out of PSG clash last week

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that his side’s staggering success all boils down to the stellar attitude of his players.

Guardiola’s squad are not only on the verge of wrapping up their third Premier League title in just four years, but are also only 90 minutes away from the club’s first ever UEFA Champions League final.

The Manchester City manager was quick to attribute the years of success and progression to the impressive attitude of his players.

“Sometimes we don't play good, but we try. Sometimes opponents are better, but the intention after five years together is to play good,” Guardiola said while speaking to the press after the team's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

He continued, “Eight or nine guys on Saturday didn't play in Paris and were so sad after the game. They were happy for the result, but you want to do your job.”

Although Pep Guardiola feels sad for his players who were not selected to participate in Manchester City’s first leg victory in Paris on Wednesday night, the boss was quick to point out the impressive response from those players in the 2-0 victory over Roy Hodgson's men.

“But I said many times the best way to answer me and make me wrong or make me feel guilty is on the grass. And on Saturday they did it,” he said. “They don't have to talk with agents, or on social media or with the media - they talk on the grass.”

One final time during the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola specified just how important that professional attitude is when chasing multiple titles.

“That is why we have 80 points, that’s why we are in the semi-final of the Champions League, that’s why we have won four Carabao Cups in a row and that is why we make incredible numbers and records. Because they speak on the grass. Now we rest and prepare for Tuesday.”

