Pep Guardiola Reveals Reasons Behind Absence of Kyle Walker and John Stones From Man City Squad

Pep Guardiola has spoken about the recent absences of defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones, ahead of Wednesday's trip to West London to face Brentford.

The Blues have the opportunity to move nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night, as they go in search of a 10th consecutive win in the top-flight.

City overcame a spirited Leicester fightback at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day, as they came out eventual 6-3 winners, with Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte all amongst the goals.

Liverpool's unexpected loss to Leicester on Tuesday night has provided Pep Guardiola's side with the chance to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the table, with City set to round off their phenomenal year with a trip to Brentford.

However, Pep Guardiola is likely to be without England defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones, with both players having missed the Boxing Day win over the Foxes on Sunday afternoon.

Walker hasn’t featured for Manchester City since the defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League at the start of December, where the right-back was sent off in the 82nd minute.

Asked about the recent absence of the 31 year-old ahead of the trip to Brentford, Pep Guardiola replied, “Of course, we are all sad for the tragedy of Kyle’s close friend passing away, but right now he cannot be with us because he is not fit and this is all I can say,”

Kyle Walker's close friend Dom Yarwood tragically passed away at the start of December.

The Catalan also provided an update on the fitness of John Stones, who missed the weekend's win over Leicester City. Guardiola revealed, “John Stones was injured [for the Leicester game].”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra