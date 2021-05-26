Pep Guardiola Reveals Reasons Behind Extending Man City Stay - Belief He "Has Everything" At Club

Pep Guardiola has revealed the key ingredients that lead to his decision to sign a new contract with Manchester City earlier this season, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Guardiola never stayed at either of his previous clubs for more than four seasons.

However, if he sees out the remainder of his current Manchester City deal, he could finish his tenure at the Etihad Stadium with a total of seven seasons under his belt.

Speaking to CBS Sports ahead of the squad’s trip to Porto for the Champions League final, Pep Guardiola opened up about some of the key factors in committing his future to the Premier League champions.

"The club give me everything I need to be happy. Not just the players, the managers deserve to be happy. Here I have everything… except the weather, we're in May and in cold jackets."

"Except for that, it's a perfect club to be at. Support from the hierarchy, good players, good environment, people working for the same intentions: that's why I'm comfortable,” he said.

Despite that happiness, and a contractual obligation, Pep Guardiola knows that football management is a results driven business.

"If we win, I can stay. You know [for] the managers the contract is just a piece of paper. If you don't win you'll be sacked," said the Manchester City boss.

Guardiola has been hailed for keeping his players committed to the challenging philosophy he brings to a club, and a playing squad. Although, it has not been easy, says Pep.

"It's a challenge," he said. "If the players don't accept that they can do better it's impossible. When one player improves it is because he wants to be improved.”

"If he doesn't, you can do whatever you want. The football belongs to them. Everything that happens starts from here [he points to his head] and you are open-minded and you say that they are just good football players who can be much, much better. In that moment we will be good."

