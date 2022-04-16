Pep Guardiola Reveals Reasons for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan Absences From Starting XI Against Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained why Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were not part of the starting XI in his side's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola made seven changes to Manchester City's lineup against Liverpool after his side set up a meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final with a 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid this week.

Zack Steffen, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling all returned to the lineup after starting the return leg of City's Champions League quarter-final tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on the bench.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES With Grealish, Jesus and Sterling leading the line for the Premier League champions against Liverpool, Guardiola fielded a midfield trio of Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho and Phil Foden, with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan both amongst the subtitutes. IMAGO / PA Images De Bruyne came off in Madrid but was deemed fit enough to be named in the matchday squad against Liverpool, though Kyle Walker was unavailable after being spotted with a protective boot ahead of the FA Cup sem-final. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking in his press conference after City lost narrowly to Liverpool, Guardiola revealed why De Bruyne and Gundogan were left out of the starting XI against Jurgen Klopp's men.

"(Ilkay) Gundogan was unable to play (against Liverpool) after a knock in the knee," the Manchester City manager said, which could put the Germany international in doubt to face Brighton in the Premier League next week.

Guardiola further revealed that he didn't want to take the risk of losing De Bruyne for the upcoming games by bringing in off the bench as City tried to cut short Liverpool's three-goal lead in the second-half.

The Catalan further mentioned that there was the added risk of opening up the stitches received by the Manchester City playmaker on his right foot, as it remains to be seen when De Bruyne could return to action as the Blues look to maintain their narrow lead over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Off the back of facing Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece across three competitions in the space of 10 days, Pep Guardiola's side are still in the running to retain their league title and possibly go all the way in Europe this term after their crushing defeat to Chelsea in the final last season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube