Pep Guardiola Reveals Secret to Man City's 21-Game Win Streak

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that the hectic footballing calendar this season may have assisted his team in going on long unbeaten streaks.

Pep Guardiola has opened up to CBS Sports ahead of the club’s first ever Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday night.

The Manchester City bench boss pointed out that the compact fixture list of the 2020/2021 season could have aided his side in stringing together long winning streaks.

"I would love [to take a step back and enjoy things] but you know what happens with this crazy schedule, in three days you have another game you have to think about," Guardiola said.



He continued, "When we had the 21 victories in a row it was because immediately you planned for the next one, if not you can't win 21 in a row. That's why you don't have too much time to reflect, to think about it.”

The schedule being more compact than usual was down to the fact that the 2019/2020 season was put on pause due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite that fixture congestion, Pep Guardiola believes it kept the Manchester City machine well oiled.

"Like a routine machine making pizzas: pizzas, pizzas, pizzas, pizzas. It's the same: next game, next game. Now in the summertime, in this period since we won the Premier League three weeks ago you have that time to enjoy it, to think about it and what you have to do [next]."

Despite all of that, Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that in a game of inches, Manchester City did also have fortune on their side.

"You have to be consistent in many things and play good but at the end the little margins make the difference. I have to admit it, this year the coin fell down on our side."

