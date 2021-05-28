Pep Guardiola Reveals The Key Reason He Decided To Extend His Man City Contract

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that his relationship with the club executives and ownership was the key factor in his decision to remain at the Etihad longer than any of his previous clubs.

If Pep Guardiola were to finish the remaining years on his contract - which is currently set to expire in 2023 - he will have completed seven full seasons at the club. That's three more than his time at the helm of Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the squads first ever Champions League final, the manager opened up about the key factors that have lead to his lengthy stay in Manchester.

“He [Sheik Mansour] gives to the manager everything that he needs," Guardiola said, "Of course investment, I can't deny, but not just that. I have friends in the hierarchy above me and the players see me as the manager because I have support from those above me. I feel comfortable with my staff, I have everything.”

The Catalan appears to have the feeling that his position as manager is one that works in tandem with the club executives, and that relationship breeds honesty and a collective work ethic within the club.

“I can not ask more to do my job as best as I can do. It's as simple as that," Guardiola declared.

"We are in the same line, we make decisions together, share mistakes together and good moments. When I lose they don't tell me I'm responsible, we try and find a solution together.”

He continued; “Knowing as a manager they're going to fire me, but they're going to fire me in a good friendship..."

"That's why I extended my contract, for that reason. I feel incredibly comfortable with every department of the club, not just the players. After the results they will decide if I stay longer but we will stay friends and shake hands.”

While some rumours have circulated that Pep Guardiola could leave the club if they secure the Champions League trophy on Saturday against Chelsea, he has since promptly shut those whispers down.

