NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Pep Guardiola reveals three Man City players could return to training today - Early FA Cup team news

Pep Guardiola reveals three Man City players could return to training today - Early FA Cup team news

Pep Guardiola has revealed three Manchester City players could return to Manchester City training as early as this afternoon, should they return negative Covid-19 test results in the coming hours.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pep Guardiola has revealed three Manchester City players could return to Manchester City training as early as this afternoon, should they return negative Covid-19 test results in the coming hours.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup third round clash against Birmingham City, the obvious topic of discussion was the latest on the Covid-19 situation at the City Football Academy - and specifically in amongst the first-team set up.

Pep Guardiola, during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, did reveal that three players could make their return to the squad as early as this afternoon, should they return negative Covid-19 test results.

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-man-city (2)

Those three names are Ederson, Ferran Torres and Tommy Doyle - all of whom have come to the end of their mandatory 10 day isolation period, as per government regulations on positive tests.

Whether or not any of the three players will play a part in Sunday's fixture remains to be seen.

Guardiola has highlighted the uncertainty surrounding recovery from the virus, even after testing negative. The Manchester City boss said, "It is a mystery how people react when they get Covid. Every case is different. Someone is exhausted, another one feels better. We have to see how they react and see how they feel. That's why it is still a mystery what is going to happen..."

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

fbl-eng-lcup-man-utd-man-city (4)
Match Coverage

"If he feels good tomorrow, he is going to play" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Birmingham City)

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league-13
News

Pep Guardiola reveals three Man City players could return to training today - Early FA Cup team news

derby-county-v-swansea-city-sky-bet-championship
Transfer Rumours

"He is high on my list" - Manchester City scout confirms Poland international is a potential target

southampton-v-manchester-city-premier-league (9)
News

"We'll have to wait a few more months - the deal is not close..." - Journalist opens up on negotiations between Man City and star midfielder

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko controls the ball during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in north London on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Transfer Rumours

Lazio 'studying' a possible loan move for Man City defender in January - option to buy included

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-man-city (4)
Transfer Rumours

Mauricio Pochettino's 'transfer priority' is Man City forward - player wanted at the 'end of this season'

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (15)
News

Pep Guardiola proves fitness update on star striker ahead of FA Cup clash

BREAKDOWN
Transfer Rumours

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola reunited, City full-back Italy bound, Aguero contract update - Man City Transfer Breakdown #5

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-semi-final (5)
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Man United 0-2 Man City (Carabao Cup)