Pep Guardiola reveals three Man City players could return to training today - Early FA Cup team news

Pep Guardiola has revealed three Manchester City players could return to Manchester City training as early as this afternoon, should they return negative Covid-19 test results in the coming hours.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup third round clash against Birmingham City, the obvious topic of discussion was the latest on the Covid-19 situation at the City Football Academy - and specifically in amongst the first-team set up.

Pep Guardiola, during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, did reveal that three players could make their return to the squad as early as this afternoon, should they return negative Covid-19 test results.

Those three names are Ederson, Ferran Torres and Tommy Doyle - all of whom have come to the end of their mandatory 10 day isolation period, as per government regulations on positive tests.

Whether or not any of the three players will play a part in Sunday's fixture remains to be seen.

Guardiola has highlighted the uncertainty surrounding recovery from the virus, even after testing negative. The Manchester City boss said, "It is a mystery how people react when they get Covid. Every case is different. Someone is exhausted, another one feels better. We have to see how they react and see how they feel. That's why it is still a mystery what is going to happen..."

