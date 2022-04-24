Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals Two Major Manchester City Injury Doubts Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a worrying update regarding the fitness of his Manchester City squad, as preparations begin for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final.

Manchester City look set to be without both Kyle Walker and John Stones for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Semi-Final first-leg against Real Madrid, as a number of City players continue to nurse injuries and struggle for full fitness. 

Pep Guardiola made a number of changes from Wednesday's 3-0 win over Brighton, as the Sky Blues moved four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, with a vibrant victory over Watford at the Etihad Stadium. 

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals, as the 25-year-old's emphatic performance helped the Blues to their 15th straight win over the Hornets, as Roy Hodgson's side moved even closer to relegation.  

Jesus, who opened the scoring after just four minutes, scored twice in both halves, while City's other goal came courtesy of Rodri, as the midfielder's wicked half-volley rifled into the far corner in the 39th minute. 

Despite the 5-1 win, which moves City within just five wins of a fourth Premier League title under Guardiola's management, the Catalan revealed a number of concerning updates regarding the fitness of his side. 

Kyle Walker and John Stones were both absent from the matchday squad on Saturday, with Walker recovering from an ankle injury sustained against Atletico Madrid, and Stones suffering from a hamstring injury picked up in midweek. 

Post-match, Guardiola suggested that the England duo would miss Tuesday's semi-final against Real Madrid at the Etihad, with it "difficult" for Stones to be fit in time, according to Guardiola. 

"I don't know if Kyle [Walker] will arrive, and John [Stones] will be difficult too," said that Catalan, following Saturday's victory over Watford. 

Guardiola opted to replace both Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte midway through the second half against Watford. 

And despite the return of the Belgian midfielder, the manager suggested that De Bruyne was one of a number of City players still nursing injuries. 

"When you have 17/18 players fit it doesn't matter, but I have 14/15 players fit and the last few games Kevin [De Bruyne] and Aymeric [Laporte] play a lot of minutes," said the Catalan. 

"Kevin [De Bruyne] it looks like has had some disturbing niggles in his ankles for the kicks he got in the last game. It is not just Madrid, it’s Leeds as well [I am thinking about].

"That is why at that moment I am thinking the game is almost over and I give rest in the last minutes to the players who have played a lot of minutes," Guardiola continued. 

Nathan Ake, who was forced off at half-time against Brighton with an ankle injury, replaced Aymeric Laporte in the second half on Saturday, but according to Guardiola, the Dutch defender "played with a big problem." 

"We don't have lots of central defenders that is why Nathan [Ake] played with a big problem in his ankle. But if the result was 1-0 Kevin [De Bruyne] would have continued until the end," he concluded. 

