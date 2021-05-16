Sports Illustrated home
Pep Guardiola Reveals Type of Human Beings He Admires During Passionate Praise of His Man City Squad

Pep Guardiola says he 'admires' his Manchester City players who have won their third Premier League title in the last four seasons.
Author:
Publish date:

The Catalan has consistently reiterated that winning the league is the most difficult thing to do in England, due mainly to the consistency required. And in such a COVID-19 crammed calendar - it makes it even more impressive.

Speaking to the club in the aftermath of Manchester City's victory over Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said there's more to just winning the Premier League this season.

“More than winning the Premier League this season, we are delighted with that as you can imagine, but it’s the fact we have won five in 10 years, or three in the last four, it means more than winning one. Of course we want to compete and try to win the Champions League.”

The winning habit has well and truly arrived with Pep Guardiola at the club and there is now a feeling they can go on and dominate in England for the next few years.

The manager could not hide his admiration for his players in such a demanding season.

“And next season again try to do it, these guys are huge competitors and they want to do it. But I admire the human beings who wake up and go to the job and do their best. Wake up and do your best, after you can win or lose but the Premier League means this.”

“Every three days, Newcastle away, so tough, and win, Palace away and win, Anfield away and win. I give a lot of credit to my players."

Pep Guardiola Reveals Type of Human Beings He Admires During Passionate Praise of His Man City Squad

