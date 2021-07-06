Pep Guardiola Reveals What Barcelona President Joan Laporta Knows About His Future

Pep Guardiola has revealed in an interview what Barcelona president Joan Laporta already knows about his future in football coaching.

The former Camp Nou manager has often been linked with an emotional return to his boyhood club, predominantly by Catalan press, and on several occasions he has been forced into ruling out the possibility.

Pep Guardiola has been spending the last few weeks in Spain, as the Manchester City boss looks to recover and recharge ahead of his second attempt at retaining the Premier League crown, after achieving the feat in 2019.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio this week, Guardiola addressed the possibility of returning to Barcelona in the near future as manager of his former club.

As relayed by journalist Reshad Rahman, Pep Guardiola explained to Catalunya Radio, "My coaching career [at Barcelona] is over, and [Joan] Laporta knows this."

A damning statement for all Barcelona fans, who have undoubtedly dreamt of the possibility of their legendary coach making a romantic return to the club where his managerial career first began following his playing days.

The Manchester City boss was also forced into denying suggestions that he had mentioned current Spain coach Luis Enrique to Joan Laporta as a candidate for the next available managerial position at the club.

Pep Guardiola simply said, “I’m nobody to recommend anything to Joan Laporta."

Pep Guardiola's focus at present will be finalising his plans for the Manchester City squad ahead of the new campaign, with Etihad officials yet to secure any major signings this summer.

City Xtra understand that Manchester City will continue to push for the double-signing of England international duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, after their ongoing European Championship duties come to a close this week.

Manchester City have already had a £100 million opening offer for the Tottenham striker rejected, while there is an understanding that the foundations for a similar offer for Grealish are in place.

