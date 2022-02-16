Pep Guardiola Reveals What He 'Always' Tells Bernardo Silva After Witnessing 'One of the Best Goals' He Has Ever Seen

Pep Guardiola has revealed what he 'always' tells Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, speaking after the Portuguese international's special performance in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Bernardo Silva put on a performance for the ages against Sporting CP in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

A remarkable first goal was capped off by a deflected second strike in the 44th minute, as Manchester City’s midfield maestro was at all his all-conquering best on the biggest of European stages.

Speaking after the game in Portugal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took no hesitation to discuss Bernardo Silva’s exquisite display against Sporting following his side’s 5-0 victory.

“Always, I tell him, ‘Bernardo, you are a perfect player’. (But) I say, ‘You have to score goals to win games, you have to do it.’"

"Today, he scored one of the best goals I have ever seen, for the technique, for everything”, the Manchester City manager expressed.

With the Portuguese midfielder reaching 10 goals across all competitions against Sporting on Tuesday, the Catalan tactician may have already unlocked Bernardo Silva's goalscoring potential this season.

The Manchester City boss went on to reveal his thoughts on why the Portuguese international’s brace would have meant a lot to him.

“Hopefully, he can get confidence. For him, it’s special, I always speak a lot with him about what Lisbon means to him. Lisbon is his hometown. He left years ago for Monaco, Monte Carlo after here and always loves the opportunity to come here to his hometown."

"Of course, he is a former Benfica player and supporter. He loves Benfica and to beat a rival in that way is special for him”, Guardiola explained.

The Manchester City manager went on to express what makes Bernardo Silva so special, explaining, “He is unique. Many things are unique. First as a person. His mum and dad have to be so proud. He is a lovely person. He is so generous."

"When he plays, he doesn’t complain. He can play in six roles easily. He doesn’t just play football, he understands the game. There are players who just play good with the ball, but he understands every action and there are few in the world (who do that)”, he stated.

Pep Guardiola’s kind words on Bernardo Silva, both on and off the pitch give an insight into how highly he values the Portuguese international’s presence at Manchester City.

