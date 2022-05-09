Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Tells Manchester City's Players About Etihad Stadium Supporters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has commented on the importance of the home crowd after their emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle, to extend their lead to three points at the top of the Premier League table.

It’s safe to say that the Manchester City fanbase were shell-shocked after their side tasted defeat in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final, after Real Madrid put on a comeback for the ages with an inspired 3-1 win.

After Manchester City’s gut-wrenching defeat in the final of Europe’s elite competition at the hands of Premier League rivals Chelsea, their heart-breaking exit against the La Liga champions meant several of the club’s fanbase were understandably frustrated at their side’s inability to get over the line in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Sportimage As a result, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about how key the role played by a boisterous Etihad Stadium crowd was after his side’s 5-0 victory against Newcastle, considering the ramifications of an ongoing hotly-contested title race. IMAGO / Sportimage “Sometimes, I say to the players that you have to play good to lift the fans, to let the opponent know here (Etihad Stadium) is not a nice place to come," Pep Guardiola opened. IMAGO / Sportimage

"Today, we didn’t need to do that. That means, because people are not stupid, they know these guys do it every three days for five years like today”, he commented.

The Catalan coach continued, “They deserve it. They are one of the best groups I have ever had in my life as a manager, even as a player."

"It was an important three points after Liverpool and Tottenham, but anything can happen in football. If it can happen in 56 seconds in Madrid, it can happen in three games.”

Pep Guardiola is right in pointing out the electric atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium, as the fans replicated the players’ attitude by leaving behind the defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu with all eyes on extending their lead to three points at the top of the table above nearest challengers Liverpool, who faltered in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

