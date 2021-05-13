Pep Guardiola Reveals What Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti Told Him After Premier League Title Win

Pep Guardiola has revealed he received congratulations messages from Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti earlier this week as his side was confirmed Premier League champions.

Leicester City's 2-1 victory against second place Manchester United handed the Catalan his third league title in England, and his 32nd major trophy as a manager.

Along the way, Manchester City's huge 4-1 win away at Anfield was surely a pivotal moment in them pulling away from the chasing pack. Not too long after, the Blues also battled to a 3-1 win at Goodison Park.

With quotes relayed by Joe Bray at the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola has revealed he is yet to respond to messages from both Klopp and Ancelotti regarding his achievements, but will soon get round to thanking them.

"I appreciate it a lot, him and Ancelotti," Pep Guardiola began by saying. "I don't answer messages, not yet, but I will today. I appreciate it, I admire them."

"It was an inspiration for me, he makes me through his teams at Dortmund and Liverpool a better manager, to think a lot about the opponents. I say thank you so much and appreciate him and Carlo."

He'll be able to thank the Italian in person soon though, as Manchester City face Everton at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season - a day where his side will be presented with the Premier League trophy.

