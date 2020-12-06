Pep Guardiola reveals what Man City star 'has to avoid' in the future

An early goal from Raheem Sterling and a pin-point penalty from Kevin De Bruyne resulted in Manchester City's second consecutive Premier League victory. Pep Guardiola assured the fans that his squad is still looking to improve.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola reflected on IIkay Gundogan's performance against Fulham and hailed him as an 'incredibly important' player for his team. That being said, the boss also pointed towards Gundogan losing 'simple balls'. Guardiola insisted that the 30-year-old German should avoid making that mistake in the future.

Gundogan was impressive on the pitch, especially when turning with the ball in closed spaces. But he gave away the possession a few times which disappointed Guardiola.

Here's what the latter had to say; "Ilkay [Gundogan] is incredibly important for us. He has personality. Defensively he was good. He lost simple balls and has to avoid that. But Ilkay is an exceptional player in all situations. He can play more upfront and as a defensive midfielder."

The Catalan manager was also asked about City's upcoming match against Manchester United that is scheduled to take place next weekend. However, Guardiola insisted that he first wants to focus on their Champions League clash against Marseille.

"After (Wednesday) we will see about United and how we want to play. I see the positive things after the performances of the last three or four games. More positives than the opposite. We will improve, we know it, but if we win the games, it’s enough."

Manchester City are currently at the top of their group table in the Champions League and have already qualified for the knockout stages. However, Guardiola still wants his team to solely focus on winning their match on Wednesday against the Ligue 1 side.

