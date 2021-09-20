Pep Guardiola Reveals What Man City Need To Do Following Draw Against Southampton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has commented on how Manchester City will be able to improve following the reigning champions' draw against Southampton last Saturday.

City dropped points for the second time this season at the weekend, as the Sky Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton and consequently, the Premier League champions now find themselves three points away from the summit.

Throughout the goalless draw with the Saints, the reigning champions were frequently frustrated by their opposition’s pressing tactics and in the absence of Aymeric Laporte and Rodri, Pep Guardiola’s side often found it difficult to play out from the defence.

Manchester City’s problems with building from the back contributed to the Sky Blues recording just the one shot on target and Pep Guardiola has stated what his side needs to do to bounce back following their widely panned performance.

As per comments relayed on Manchester City’s official website, Pep Guardiola has commented on what his squad must do to improve on Saturday’s performance as the club aim to retain their Premier League crown for the second time under the Catalan coach.

Guardiola will undoubtedly be deeply frustrated by his side’s dire showing against the Saints and in response to the poor result, the manager has stated that his side needs to “practice”.

Pep Guardiola expanded as he added, “Practice and convince them that this is the way we have done it for many years and it’s good to do it,” he then added.

"When something is not good in our pressing and the way we play we have to practice.”

Manchester City’s performance was widely panned by the club’s supporters both during and after the match and the poor performance of Raheem Sterling – who operated as a number nine – was notably heavily criticised.

However, the England international was certainly not solely to blame for the disappointing draw and as the Sky Blues are set to face Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool in the coming weeks, City supporters will be hoping that the draw with Southampton was merely an anomaly.

