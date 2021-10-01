Pep Guardiola Reveals When He Will First Look at the Premier League Table

Pep Guardiola believes it's not yet important to look at the Premier League table and analyse the title race at such an early stage of the season.

Manchester City's 1-0 over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend was a statement result.

Beating a team that has looked so imperious since the start of the season has given City fans plenty of excitement that they will, once again, be in the title conversation come the end of the season.

At the moment, five teams are tied on 13 points, with leaders Liverpool only a single point ahead on 14. It is surely shaping up to be one of the closely contested title races in recent memory.

Speaking to the press before a mammoth clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has admitted he doesn't analyse the table until we're further ahead in the calendar.

"I start to see the table after ten, 12 fixtures," the Catalan explained.

"Now, one point ahead, one point down, is not important. This type of games to win is when you arrive in the late stages."

"What is important is the way you play, the spirit in the team. We reach a high level in the last games. This will help you in the last stages in the last month, the way you play, not the result."

Despite his viewpoint on the Premier League title race, Guardiola does not argue the fact that winning at Anfield would provide a major boost for his team and may even be the difference when the table is finalised in May.

"It's important to win in Anfield, but it's difficult. Last season was the first time in many years. This is the challenge. How nice it is, in Stamford Bridge and in France to live these things," Guardiola concluded.

