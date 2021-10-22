Pep Guardiola Reveals When Kayky Could Make Man City Debut - Injury Problems Also Confirmed

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed Kayky's first few weeks at the club, and has revealed when the Brazilian prodigy could make his debut for the team.

In the recent summer transfer window, City completed the signing of the highly-rated 18-year-old Brazilian winger, for a fee understood to be in the region of £8 million plus add-ons.

Since joining the club from Fluminense, Kayky has been training with the Manchester City first-team, and there is plenty of excitement amongst fans such is the youngster's immense potential.

In the post-match press conference following City’s recent victory against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola was asked to comment on Kayky.

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed Pep Guardiola's exclusive post-match interview with TNT Sports in Brazil, the Manchester City manager has discussed Kayky’s first few weeks at the club.

The Catalan coach stated, “He [Kayky] has just arrived. Had some knee problems. He’s training with us, getting to know us, getting to know English football.”

“He’s very young. We know of his talent, otherwise he wouldn’t have come, or City wouldn’t have signed him. He’s very smart, very prepared. Fernandinho talks to him a lot, our captains take care of things a lot, that’s why Fernandinho is a jewel.”

Pep Guardiola added, “Little by little he will be integrated, he will try to have matches for the second team, seek rhythm. And soon his performances will decide what to do.”

Kayky is yet to feature in either a senior or academy match for Manchester City, however it appears that it is merely a matter of time until the highly-rated Brazilian will feature for the club’s under-23 side.

Pep Guardiola’s comments also indicate that should the-18-year-old perform well with the youth side, then he may be afforded an opportunity with the first-team.

However, it is much more likely that at present, Kayky will initially be restricted to domestic cup appearances.

