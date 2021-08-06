Pep Guardiola Reveals Where Jack Grealish Will Play For Man City

Pep Guardiola says that new signing Jack Grealish can “get to another level” with Manchester City, as he addressed the media for the first time this season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s Community Shield clash with Leicester City on Saturday evening, the Catalan boss discussed the club's record-breaking signing for the first time.

The club confirmed on Thursday evening that the former Villa captain had made a £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium, signing a six-year deal with the current Premier League champions.

Asked about where City’s new number ten will play, the Catalan said, “He can play up front of course, mainly left side, but can play as a winger, attacking midfielder, striker - many positions with his quality.”

Pep Guardiola, who was pictured welcoming Grealish into his office on Thursday, went on to say, “He arrives with incredibly positive things and ready to start to settle into the team and start to know him."

"He can know the club and the players, staff and the way we play and can provide for the next years.”

"He has the best years of his career after making an exceptional contribution at Aston Villa, where he did amazing. He can get to another level with us.”

The manager was seemingly delighted to have the England international join his squad, as he told the media, “He said he wanted to play for Man City and that's why it is an honour to have him and hopefully he can settle as quick as possible."

The 25 year-old could make his Manchester City debut in the Community Shield on Saturday, if recent reports are to be believed.

