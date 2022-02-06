Pep Guardiola Reveals Where Manchester City's New Signing Julian Alvarez Will Play at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola has revealed during a recent press conference where Manchester City's newest recruit Julian Alvarez will feature at the Etihad Stadium upon his arrival at the club in the coming months.

With Manchester City getting their hands on one of the most sought-after young strikers in world football in Julian Alvarez, the excitement around the Argentine’s pending arrival has been palatable.

Comparisons to Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero have come in abundance, and a quick look at the 22-year old’s playing style certainly winds back the clocks to a time when ‘Kun’ was scoring goals for fun.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Pep Guardiola was quizzed on where he envisages Julian Alvarez playing in his Manchester City side, as per the official club website.

“Up front, in the middle”, he opened.

“I see a player more in positions between the pockets and the striker. A guy with this sense of goal has to play close to the goal.”

The Catalan manager's assessment is everything a majority of the Manchester City faithful would have been aching to hear, considering the side’s evident need for a striker.

Unlike a host of other options at the club that can merely do a job up front, the Argentine international is a natural number nine, whose goal scoring record for his now loan club River Plate speaks for itself.

In games where City struggle to break down low blocks, a striker of Julian Alvarez's instinct for goals will be worth its weight in gold when sniffing out chances and turning nothing into something.

The prospect of witnessing a cavalry of creative hubs such as Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva in behind Alvarez could be the perfect recipe behind an even more complete version of the current Manchester City team.

