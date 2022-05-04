Pep Guardiola Reveals Whether He Will Play First-Leg Starting XI vs Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ahead of Manchester City's second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on playing the same XI as the first leg.

Perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to Manchester City is that several fans and pundits believed that they largely let Real Madrid off the hook with a 4-3 win in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

City were dominant from start to finish, with Kevin De Bruyne’s header putting the hosts into the lead as early as the second minute.

However, a failure to dispatch several gilt-edged chances and conceding two sloppy goals meant Manchester City travel to the daunting Santiago Bernabéu with a mere one-goal advantage in the second leg.

Keeping in mind the frightening prospect of Carlo Ancelotti’s European specialists pulling off a heroic comeback in the second leg, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether he would field the same line-up as the first leg against a determined Los Blancos outfit.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Pep Guardiola admitted.

"The selection is to try and win the game. There are moments you train really bad before the game and do exceptional performance or train really well and the guys do bad. There are teams we did well [against] and things we have to improve", he explained.

After giving a detailed insight on his approach to picking his starting XI for the upcoming clash on Wednesday night, the Catalan boss was also asked about whether his side would need to make defensive improvements in the second leg after a leaky display at the back at the Etihad Stadium.

“The game in the past is the past, it’s 180 minutes. We try to do better than what we have done. We go there for that. I’d love to say what happens with these guys, everyone is ready to try and do it.”

Similarly, Pep Guardiola was also questioned about whether his Manchester City side will have to play better than they did in the opening leg to overcome the threat posed by Real Madrid and qualify for their second Champions League final in a row.

Guardiola explained, “Probably, we have to be better, but we can play much worse than we played and we can win. We cannot deny my assessment is right. Nobody knows. Sometimes, you get what you don’t deserve, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. We have to perform incredibly well and win the game.”

