Pep Guardiola Reveals Which Man City Youngsters Will Travel For Champions League Clash

Pep Guardiola has revealed five Manchester City youngsters will travel with the squad for their final Champions League group stage clash with RB Leipzig.

Last month, in an enthralling encounter at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain and confirmed qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

With that victory, City also clinched the top spot, meaning they could approach matchday six against RB Leipzig with relative ease.

It also means there could be a chance to see some of the club's exciting youth prospects in action.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the five academy names that will be traveling with the rest of the squad to Germany.

"Josh [Wilson Esbrand], CJ [Egan-Riley], and Romeo [Lavia] (plus Palmer and McAtee)," the Catalan announced.

He continued, "We have a lot of injuries, we need them in training. Romeo is training with us. Normally when they play in the second team they play with us.

"They are 18, 19. You have everything ahead of you. The potential they have, they are fantastic young players. They need to settle perfectly how we behave. The potential is there."

We have had a glimmer of all five player's talents at various points this season. They all featured in Manchester City's Carabao Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers, whilst Cole Palmer and James McAtee have also played in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola continued to discuss the quality of the academy in length, noting a gam like tomorrow will be an excellent experience for them.

"It's a pity we have an incredible academy, some situations we call them. The second team for the Youth Cup we make weak the second team to play in Europe.

"The first team is important. It's an incredible experience in Europe, maybe tomorrow some can play minutes. We have five substitutions and maybe we can use them," Guardiola concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra