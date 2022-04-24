Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Gabriel Jesus 'Deserves' Special Praise For His Four-Goal Display Against Watford

Pep Guardiola has assessed Manchester City's 5-1 annihilation of Watford and went on to give his thoughts on the heated Premier League title race.

After battling their way past Brighton & Hove Albion with a 3-0 win on Wednesday, Manchester City were at their ruthless best once again as they put Watford to the sword with a 5-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

With speculation circulating around Gabriel Jesus’ decision to leave the Etihad Stadium next season, the Brazilian made headlines for different reasons on Saturday afternoon - by scoring an incredible four goals against Roy Hodgson’s side.

Rodri added to his long list of screamers by dispatching a textbook half volley past Ben Foster, as Hassane Kamara's strike was perhaps the only blot on an otherwise all-encompassing display by the Premier League champions.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Speaking after his side’s latest triumph, Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on the result and couldn’t help sing Gabriel Jesus’ praises after his four-goal display. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images “We started well from the first minute of the first half and second half. We didn't defend well, we were not aggressive enough. But the players upfront, not just Gabriel for his incredible four goals, but all of them were brilliant," the manager began.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "If there's one person who deserves the best in life for him, his family, and his friends, it's Gabriel.

"All of us at the club, when he has one of these situations, we're happy for him because he's so generous. It doesn't matter what position he's going to play, we know how he fights for his mates. He's fantastic.”

While the 51-year-old was clearly delighted with his side’s dominant display, the Sky Blues boss was quizzed about the all-important question surrounding the Premier League title race.

“Nothing changes. When we won against Brighton, we were two points behind [before the game], now we're four in front. Brighton was a 'final'. We had another 'final' today and we won it.

Guardiola concluded, "Now we have an opportunity to play a 'final' against Leeds. Nothing changes. We have to win all five games to be champions.”

With five games to go, stunning showings like Saturday will go a long way in helping City retain their coveted crown at the end of the season.

