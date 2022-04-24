Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Gabriel Jesus 'Deserves' Special Praise For His Four-Goal Display Against Watford

Pep Guardiola has assessed Manchester City's 5-1 annihilation of Watford and went on to give his thoughts on the heated Premier League title race.

After battling their way past Brighton & Hove Albion with a 3-0 win on Wednesday, Manchester City were at their ruthless best once again as they put Watford to the sword with a 5-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

With speculation circulating around Gabriel Jesus’ decision to leave the Etihad Stadium next season, the Brazilian made headlines for different reasons on Saturday afternoon - by scoring an incredible four goals against Roy Hodgson’s side.

Rodri added to his long list of screamers by dispatching a textbook half volley past Ben Foster, as Hassane Kamara's strike was perhaps the only blot on an otherwise all-encompassing display by the Premier League champions.

imago1011502395h

Speaking after his side’s latest triumph, Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on the result and couldn’t help sing Gabriel Jesus’ praises after his four-goal display.

imago1011503849h

We started well from the first minute of the first half and second half. We didn't defend well, we were not aggressive enough. But the players upfront, not just Gabriel for his incredible four goals, but all of them were brilliant," the manager began.

imago1011503945h

"If there's one person who deserves the best in life for him, his family, and his friends, it's Gabriel. 

"All of us at the club, when he has one of these situations, we're happy for him because he's so generous. It doesn't matter what position he's going to play, we know how he fights for his mates. He's fantastic.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the 51-year-old was clearly delighted with his side’s dominant display, the Sky Blues boss was quizzed about the all-important question surrounding the Premier League title race.

Nothing changes. When we won against Brighton, we were two points behind [before the game], now we're four in front. Brighton was a 'final'. We had another 'final' today and we won it. 

Guardiola concluded, "Now we have an opportunity to play a 'final' against Leeds. Nothing changes. We have to win all five games to be champions.”

With five games to go, stunning showings like Saturday will go a long way in helping City retain their coveted crown at the end of the season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011265531h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Make Contact With Representatives of €70M Villarreal Star

By Edward Burnett47 minutes ago
imago1011498595h
News

Hat-Trick Hero Gabriel Jesus Sends 'Challenge' to the Manchester City Squad After Watford Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand51 minutes ago
imago0039376721h
News

Manchester City Owners Fail in Pursuit of European Club Following Supporter Backlash

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1009598323h
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: La Liga Giants Interested in Loan Swoop for Manchester City Forward Julian Alvarez

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011443810h
News

From Brazil: Manchester City Owners Close in on Purchase of South American Club

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011457152h
News

Nathan Ake Admits His '100 Per Cent' LOVE For An Intense Premier League Title Race

By Edward Burnett3 hours ago
imago1011450335h
News

Real Madrid Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester City Champions League Clash

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
Jesus goal vs Watford 1
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-1 Watford (Premier League)

By Vayam Lahoti13 hours ago