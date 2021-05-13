Sports Illustrated home
Pep Guardiola Reveals Why He Wanted Champions League Final Against Chelsea To Be Held in Istanbul

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made his feelings known on the change of venue for the Champions League final, and revealed why he initially wanted to travel to Istanbul for the showpiece event against Chelsea at the end of the month.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made his feelings known on the change of venue for the Champions League final, and revealed why he initially wanted to travel to Istanbul for the showpiece event against Chelsea at the end of the month.

The final was originally set to be played out at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul in Turkey, however, with growing concerns over the high numbers of Coronavirus cases and the Government placing the country on their 'red list' for travel, UEFA had no choice but to relocate.

After many reports had stated that Wembley could be the final destination, the Estádio do Dragão - home of FC Porto - was eventually decided upon and confirmed on Thursday morning.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Manchester City’s trip to face Newcastle in Premier League duties on Friday night, Pep Guardiola opened up on the situation.

“UEFA decide so we will go. Portugal, Turkey, Istanbul I never had the opportunity to go, even in the Champions League,” said Guardiola, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

While the Manchester City boss did not seem bothered either way, he did express his sadness for midfielder Ilkay Gundogan - who would have been looking forward to returning to Turkey, with close friends and family known to be residing there.

“For Ilkay I wanted to go there but UEFA decides to go to Portugal, so no problem there,” Guardiola closed.

No matter the venue, Pep Guardiola and his squad will be eager to take the field, as they become the first ever Manchester City side to reach a Champions League final.

