Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Jack Grealish Has Not Being Playing Regularly For Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has revealed Jack Grealish's lack of playing time has been purely down to tactical reasons rather than a loss of form.

Manchester City and Real Madrid served up a thriller in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg on Tuesday night.

After seven goals with plenty of missed opportunities, Pep Guardiola's side takes a slight advantage over to the Santiago Bernabeu in a week's time.

Before that, however, they face Leeds United in the Premier League, knowing any slip up would surrender their one-point advantage over title-chasing Liverpool with five games to go.

When Guardiola spoke to the press before the game, Jack Grealish was a topic of conversation, with the £100 million-man an unused substitute in midweek. The Catalan was asked what the midfielder had to do to earn a regular spot in the team.

IMAGO / Sportimage "He can. Nothing changes, but in that position, Riyad in important games always gives you something unique, special. And Phil Foden is determined - his impact during the game is always huge," Guardiola began. IMAGO / PA Images "Raheem - everybody knows how important he is for us, for me as well. But at that moment, I don't select the players, not because they are bad, but I always have the feeling with Phil and Riyad the goal is there. IMAGO / Pressinphoto "They can create chances, they have the sense when they are in front of goal they can score - it's one of the reasons why."



Guardiola continued, "Against Crystal Palace, I was judged unfairly for not making a substitution, but I had a feeling they were there. Maybe against other teams, we need something quicker, more control and that's when we need Jack and Raz.

"Most of the time it is a tactical decision, not because I'm unsatisfied that they are not playing well."

Grealish may have a chance to prove his worth in this weekend's clash against Leeds. The 26-year-old scored in the reverse fixture between the sides and will be looking to add to his tally of two in the league this season.

Having not really made his mark in Sky Blue since his arrival, he will certainly look to play a part before the end of the season.

