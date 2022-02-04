Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Joao Cancelo Was 'Unhappy' During His First Season at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has revealed why Joao Cancelo was 'unhappy' at Manchester City during his first season at the club.

While Manchester City have won countless trophies in the seven years of Pep Guardiola's reign, one of the Catalan's most important triumphs at the club has been his ability to develop potential stars into world-class talents.

Whether it be Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, or Joao Cancelo, players tend to finish their time under Guardiola as far better players than when they arrived.

And for the Catalan boss, personal relationships are the secret to those successes, "I answered the question before. Every player is a world and you have to understand as much as possible.

"From other countries, you need time to understand. For me, him, the way we play," Guardiola told the press ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Fulham on Saturday.

"Joao [Cancelo] loves to play football, he was unhappy because he needs this adrenaline to play.

"For Phil Foden football is the most important thing. Sometimes you need time, points of view are normal. We know each other, everyone knows how important Joao is, he behaves perfectly."

In recent days there has been plenty of speculation regarding Pep Guardiola's option to extend his contract at the club, with some reports suggesting the Etihad hierarchy are keen to see the 51-year-old complete a decade at the helm.

Yet, he kept his response vague when asked how much say he has in his next move.

"The club takes the decision for the manager," Guardiola stated.

"The players are more important than the manager. The club has to be in the decisions for the manager, we talk constantly but the club isn't stupid to know when a club has to continue for the next years.

"These players will be good for any manager. To take the decision to extend the contract, I'm so happy. We understand perfectly."

