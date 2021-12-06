Pep Guardiola Rules Man City Star Out of Champions League Clash With RB Leipzig Due to Injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will not travel with the rest of the squad due to injury, and will hence miss out on his side's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening.

After spending the past few seasons in Manchester largely as a squad player, Jesus has made himself a key part of the squad since August - having registered five goals and eight assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Brazil international, who came off the bench to score the winner in Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium in November, was hauled off with 10 minutes to go in his side's 3-1 league win away at Watford at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola stated after the game that he was hopeful that the 24-year-old would recover in time to feature against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in mid-week.

However, in his press-conference ahead of his side's clash in Germany on Tuesday, the 50-year-old confirmed that Jesus is not part of the travelling squad to face Achim Beierlorzer's side. Guardiola said: "Gabriel cannot fly to Germany because of the orange-yellow card in the last game (vs Watford). He has a problem and he is not fit to play.”

Manchester City will be looking to extend their winning streak to eight games across all competitions, with Guardiola likely to shuffle his pack to hand a timely rest to some of the crucial first-team players.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko could all return to the lineup to face Leipzig, who received a 6-3 drubbing in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

City continued their fine form in the Premier League on Saturday with a convincing 3-1 win at Vicarage Road, as Bernardo Silva took his tally to seven goals across all competitions since the start of the campaign with a brilliant brace.

