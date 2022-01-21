Pep Guardiola Rules Out Two Players from Premier League Clash with Southampton - Nathan Ake Confirmed Fit to Return

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on his Manchester City squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Southampton, after a fortnight of absentees due to a Coronavirus outbreak at the beginning of the month.

City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table last weekend, as Kevin De Bruyne's solo strike in the 70th minute secured a massive three points against his former club Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

A win at Southampton on Saturday would see City move 15 points clear of last weekend’s opponents, after Thomas Tuchel's side had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the AMEX Stadium in midweek.

The Blues, who are currently 11 points clear of Liverpool ahead of the final game before the upcoming Premier League winter break, travel to St Mary's this weekend, to face a Ralph Hasenhüttl side which lost 3-1 to Wolves last Saturday.

Ruben Dias was an unused sub for just the sixth time in the Premier League last weekend, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer were absent from the matchday squad to face Chelsea.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to the south coast, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of Zinchenko, Ake and also Riyad Mahrez.

Asked about the fitness of Zinchenko, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of January and subsequently missed the last-gasp win against Arsenal, Guardiola said "no" when asked whether the Ukrainian will be involved this weekend.

Nathan Ake, who was pictured returning to training earlier this week, is in contention to feature, with Pep Guardiola saying that the Dutch defender is "ready."

The Catalan boss also revealed that Riyad Mahrez will not be available for the trip to Southampton, despite the winger returning to Manchester immediately after Algeria's surprise exit from the African Cup of Nations.

Asked about whether the Algerian will play any part in Saturday’s match at St Mary's, Guardiola said, "After African Cup, he needs one week off."

