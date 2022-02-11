Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City are 'Far Away' From Perfection Despite Excellent Premier League Form

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City are 'far away' from perfection, despite holding a commanding position at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues cruised to a 2-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 14 games.

Since a loss to Crystal Palace in October, Pep Guardiola's side have picked up a staggering 40 out of the 42 points on offer to them in the league - with a draw at St Mary's against Southampton the only anomaly. 

Individual players have stepped up to the plate, but the collective team effort has been a particular highlight. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before a crucial clash with Norwich in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola was asked if his side are close to perfection - with his response quite strong.

"Far away, never a team will be perfect," the Catalan said.

"As humans we are imperfect. Perfection doesn't exist. In sport, especially football it's not an individual sport so many things can be adjusted."

Guardiola's assessment only highlights his constant pursuit of perfection. He's never satisfied, it is a null argument to suggest there is a 'perfection' point, because the Catalan will always argue there is room for improvement.

Dominant runs are not unusual when it comes to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, however, the boss clearly knows Liverpool are just as capable and will not want to see his side take the foot off the accelerated as the season ticks to its conclusion.

Continuing this weekend, with City not experiencing particularly pleasing memories of Carrow Road. 

