Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City's Young Players Should 'Stay Around Scott Carson as Much as Possible'

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City's youth players should 'stay around Scott Carson as much as possible' to help them develop.

Wednesday's Champions League draw with Sporting CP was a game with few highlights, but one, in particular, was the inclusion of three Manchester City academy graduates - CJ Egan-Riley, James McAtee, and Luke Mbete.

Since the development of Phil Foden, City supporters have been desperate for the next big thing to come through the ranks.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before a huge Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola has said the youth talent coming through know there is a development path available. 

"They know it. It was a clear example, Cole Palmer is injured but was really involved. Others are coming. Work hard, nothing is for granted. If they want to do something, prove it and deserve it."

Carson with Fernandinho

Carson with Ederson

Guardiola continued, "CJ was an exceptional situation, we had a lot of problems in the back four. He took his opportunity. As a defender, it's a huge value to not make mistakes. He doesn't make mistakes, he saw situations before they happened.

"With the ball always correct. In the academy that's why they are there. When we pick him and has the opportunity, he earned it."

The Catalan was also asked whether seeing older players preferred to themselves could act as a motivating factor to improve.

"One of the best advice for them is staying around Carson as much as possible in the locker room and the pitch. Listen to him, every time he says pay attention, do it, this is the best advice they can get. 

"You have to be there to know his influence, every situation is different. Experienced to live many things. His value, just be with them. Like young actors have to be with old actors. They are wiser, they have learned the values of a profession."

