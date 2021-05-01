Pep Guardiola says ManCity 'will give absolutely everything' to reach the Champions League final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that his side are “going to give absolutely everything” as attention returns to the Champions League, following Saturday’s win away at Crystal Palace.

Second-half goals from Sergio Agüero and Ferran Torres secured a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, as the Blues moved within three points of a third Premier League title in four years.

A 2-1 win in Paris on Wednesday night means that Pep Guardiola is potentially 90 minutes away from guiding his City side to a first ever Champions League final. With domestic duties completed, Pep Guardiola hinted that attention now swiftly turns to Tuesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport post-match, when asked about the second-leg against PSG, the Catalan responded; “It's our [next] game. So the Premier League is already there, it's in our hands, we need one more victory or two points. We're going to give absolutely everything to try to reach the Champions League final."

The significance of the Tuesday’s match was further emphasised as Guardiola replied saying, “no, no. It's PSG right now.” when asked if he would be watching Manchester United versus Liverpool, where a Liverpool victory would secure the Blues the title.

