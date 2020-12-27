Pep Guardiola sends bold message to Man City squad after Newcastle victory

Manchester City picked up an essential 2-0 win over Newcastle United, that allowed Pep Guardiola's men to inch closer to the top of the Premier League table.

Following the match, Guardiola praised his team and hailed it as their 'best performance this season'. That said, the City boss warned his players that they shouldn't slow down ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

He insisted that he is happy with the victory, but now, he does not want his players 'stop' after a win. Instead, Guardiola encouraged his team to focus on Everton whom they will face in less than 48 hours.

Guardiola said, "I'm so happy with the way we played, and we have another victory, we climb some positions [in the table] but now is not the time to stop..."

"In less than 48 hours we have another game, and we go to Goodison to try to play well first of all. always, first of all, it is with our success in the past, and we're going to continue in these years."

Guardiola also acknowledged that City missed quite a few chances to score a goal during their match against Newcastle United - a problem that has been hovering over the team's attack for a few months now. However, he also feels that his team had a good rhythm and liked how everyone was right in their position.

"It was the best performance of the season. Our football has to be played in one rhythm. We cannot play up and down so quick; we have to make a tempo of 1000-million passes in the right moment."

"To do this, everyone has to be in his position and has to do his job and today was good. Unfortunately we missed [chances], when a team plays ten behind it is not easy to attack them but the guys did really well."

