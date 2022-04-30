Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Sends 'Champions' Message to Manchester City Squad After Leeds United Victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it is all for his side to do as they look to retain the Premier League this season following a crucial away win against Leeds on Saturday evening.

The race for the Premier League is looking certain to go right down to the wire after Manchester City reclaimed their position at the top of the pile with a 4-0 victory against Leeds following Liverpool's win over Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola's men in west Yorkshire, where the Blues claimed yet another shutout in the league campaign ahead of their Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid next week.

Whilst bidding to go all the way in the Champions League for the first time in the club's history this season, City can retain the Premier League title for the second time under Guardiola, who admitted that it remains in his side's hands to get over the finishing line and get the job done.

The Catalan said: "It is in our hands. Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. We know exactly what we have to do and we have the same opinion. We win, will be champions. We drop (points), they (Liverpool) will be champions," in his post-match interview.

"They (Leeds) are so fast up front. Today was so important to make our chances to be champions again."

Rodri opened the proceedings for Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday by heading in from Phil Foden's free-kick before some valiant defending from the backline helped keep the door shut till the interval.

Nathan Ake made it two with a striker's finish after Ruben Dias won the initial header from a Foden corner before the Dutchman was hauled off for Oleksandr Zinchenko - with concerns over yet another injury at the back for City.

Fresh from scoring five times in his last two outings, Gabriel Jesus came on and made it three by latching onto Foden's well-weighted through ball and finishing past Illan Meslier before Fernandinho added a fourth in injury time.

With a 4-3 lead heading into the return leg tie against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, Manchester City have the chance to book a place in the Champions League final for the second year running following their defeat against Chelsea in Porto last year.

