Pep Guardiola Sends Crucial Leeds United Warning to Man City Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has previewed his side's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Tuesday evening, as the Catalan heaped praise on the way Marcelo Bielsa sets his side up.

The Sky Blues extended their league-winning run to six straight matches at the weekend, courtesy of a second-half penalty from Raheem Sterling, with Guardiola's side now preparing to welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Leeds, who were unbeaten against Manchester City last season, suffered a last-gasp 3-2 defeat to title-chasing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Despite sitting just five points off the relegation zone in 15th place, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described Marcelo Bielsa's side as being one of the 'toughest opponents' his side will face this season, ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

Speaking on Monday in his pre-match press conference, ahead of City's 26th game of the campaign, Guardiola was well aware of the threat posed by Leeds, despite a number of absentees for the west Yorkshire side due to injury.

The 50-year-old said: "Leeds are one of our toughest opponents. It’s a challenge. We know a lot of people will be watching us.

"I don’t think Leeds have dropped their standards. I know (Patrick) Bamford has been injured, but Marcelo (Bielsa) never complains. We have to adapt."

City were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last October, while a Stuart Dallas brace secured a shock victory for Leeds at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Guardiola added: "They (Leeds) are going to play in a way we are not used to in these kinds of games. At the same time, it is at the Etihad Stadium, we know a lot of people will be there, and we want to do a good game tomorrow."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra