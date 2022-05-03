Pep Guardiola Sends Gabriel Jesus Warning to Real Madrid Ahead of Champions League Semi-Final Clash

Gabriel Jesus is ready to face Real Madrid in the return leg of Manchester City's semi-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, according to Pep Guardiola, with the forward in incredible goalscoring form ahead of the tie.

Despite the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate in the summer and the potential signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Gabriel Jesus is enjoying life at the Etihad Stadium despite recent reports suggesting the Brazilian could be leaving at the end of the campaign.

With six goals in his last three outings, the 25-year-old could make his fourth straight start for Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blues bidding to seal their berth in the Champions League final for the second year running following a 4-3 win in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / News Images Jesus, who scored against Carlo Ancelotti's newly-crowned Spanish champions last week, could again be set to operate down the middle for City in Madrid, where the Premier League champions claimed a 2-1 win in the Champions League Round of 16 two seasons ago. IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking on Jesus' recent form ahead of the clash, Pep Guardiola was asked if he was happy that the former Palmeiras man has rediscovered his goalscoring touch after having served a bit-part player for then majority of the calendar year so far - despite his impressive returns when he has featured. "Are you telling me he (Jesus) is a striker? He scored five goals, I'm more than happy for these goals. He's ready (to face Real Madrid), like everyone is ready," the Manchester City manager said in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. IMAGO / Action Plus Guardiola was further quizzed on his verdict on Jesus' display against Madrid when City met the La Liga giants in the Champions League during the 2019/20 campaign, where the attacker netted home and away to help send his side through to the quarter-finals.

The 51-year-old added: "He (Jesus) played well (against Madrid in 2020). Not just him, but the rest. It was two years ago, don't give me any reasons that he was going well yesterday."

Manchester City are on course to complete the Premier League and Champions League double this season, as the reigning English champions retain a one-point lead over Liverpool with four league games left to be played.

Asked if his side are improving with every game in their season run-in, Guardiola said: "Experience, the question is what to learn from the experience. You could make the same mistakes.

"It's completely different, it's difficult to compare to last season. How will the guys wake up tomorrow, what will be their moods?

"The fact (is) we've been there quite often in the last years, we've been here and done well and know how to handle the situation. But it's not a guarantee to play good. They know we have to perform well and our best to reach the (Champions League) final."

