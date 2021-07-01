Sports Illustrated home
Pep Guardiola Sends His 'Personal Chef' To Man City Winger To Help Him Adapt

Ferran Torres made an impressive start to life in Manchester after his £20.87 million switch to the club last summer.
The 21-year-old, who made his senior debut for Valencia in 2017, arrived to the Etihad Stadium as one of the brightest attacking talents across Europe.

After clocking 97 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga side, the Spaniard had gained valuable first-team experience in his home country and was brought in to boost Manchester City's options out wide.

The forward has been his country's best attacking outlet at the ongoing European Championships, having bagged two goals and one assist in La Roja's route to the quarter-finals.

As per Pete Jenson of The Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola played a key role in helping the youngster settle into the club by sending his personal chef to Torres' house, to monitor his diet and make sure he was eating well. 

The former Barcelona coach also met with Torres' personal fitness coach, which is testament to the fact that the club staff did everything in their power to help the emerging star adapt to his new surroundings.

A versatile winger, Torres made an encouraging start for Pep Guardiola's side in his first-season at the club, despite not being amongst the Catalan boss' first-choice picks for a majority of the campaign.

In his first few games for the Sky Blues, Torres admitted that he took a 'serious pounding' owing to the physical demands of the Premier League.

With City struggling with injuries to the out-and-out striker during the first-half of the season, it was Torres who was operated as a make-shift number nine in crunch Champions League group-stage games, where he netted four times.

He struggled for game-time since the beginning of December as Manchester City went on a 21-game winning streak after adopting the false-nine system - registering 13 goals and three assists in 36 outings across all competitions.

However, Torres remained a crucial asset to Guardiola on the bench and he delivered the goods when called upon, striking against Newcastle and Crystal Palace towards the back end of the season.

Pep Guardiola has often heaped praise on Torres' mentality and attitude during training sessions and after his fast start to the Euros, the starlet is set to challenge for a first-team spot for City next season.

