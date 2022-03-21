Pep Guardiola Sends Important Message to Manchester City Squad Following FA Cup Quarter-Final Win Over Southampton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reflected on Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final win over Southampton, with the Catalan very critical of his side's first-half performance at St. Mary's on Sunday afternoon.

After being held to consecutive goalless draws in recent outings against Sporting Lisbon and Crystal Palace, Manchester City bounced back into form in their final fixture ahead of the international break with a 4-1 win over Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final - their first win over the Saints this season.

Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead in the south coast after 12 minutes, just moments after Southampton hit the post via an effort from Adam Armstrong.

Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne all had chances to double the Blues' lead, but an own goal by Aymeric Laporte on the stroke of half-time rewarded a spirited Saints display with a leveller.

IMAGO / PA Images Despite the win - which sees Manchester City advance to the FA Cup semi-final for the fourth times under Pep Guardiola - the Catalan was critical of his side's display in the first-half of their win over Ralph Hasenhuttl's men on Sunday afternoon. "We started well, for the first 20-25 minutes - but for the last 15 (minutes) of the first-half - we forgot to play, knowing that this would be difficult because Southampton is one of the best, most organised teams we face all season," the Manchester City manager said. IMAGO / PA Images "They (Southampton) push you with incredible intensity but the goal we conceded was a consequence of us forgetting to play." After an entertaining opening to the second-half, City regained their lead through Kevin De Bruyne, who placed his 62nd minute penalty perfectly after Gabriel Jesus was fouled in the Southampton area. IMAGO / PA Images Guardiola - who came under criticism for not making any substitutions in his side's goalless draw away at Crystal Palace last week - brought on Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez late on against the Saints, both of whom got in on the act and sealed the victory for the Premier League champions. Foden blasted his boyhood club into a 3-1 lead with a sumptuous strike from distance before Mahrez added a fourth shortly after by rounding off a wonderful team move and bagging his 22nd goal for City across all competitions since the start of the campaign.

Guardiola did however praise City's response in the second-half after his side went on to set a record for having scored at least four times in a game for the 80th time under the 51-year-old since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

The Spaniard added: "The second half was much better, in personality and play. They (Southampton) had one chance for Che Adams, at 2-1, but the quality of our players up front made the difference.

"It was not a comfortable victory but now we go into the international break, there are two months left in the season and we are in three competitions - semi-final of the FA Cup, quarter-final of the Champions League and top of the league. We know every game is a final and we knew it was important not to lose today."

