Pep Guardiola Sends Leeds Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Champions League Semi-Final Return Leg Against Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat posed by Leeds ahead of his side's trip to Elland Road on Saturday, with a pivotal Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid looming.

The Premier League champions will be looking to maintain their slim lead at the top of the tree when they face Jesse Marsch's relegation-threatened Leeds side in Yorkshire this weekend.

After edging Real Madrid in a fascinating Champions League semi-final encounter at the Etihad Stadium this week, Manchester City enter the final five games of the league campaign in their bid to retain the Premier League for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

However, Guardiola has warned his side about the danger posed by Leeds despite the struggles they have faced this season, ahead of City's trip to Madrid for the return leg against Carlo Ancelotti's men in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Xinhua "Leeds is tough. The crowd, they are fighting for points. We need points. We know it. The people feel it," the Catalan said in his press conference on Friday afternoon. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "The players trained today with incredible focus, I think everybody at the club knows what we're playing for and what they have to do. IMAGO / Sportimage "We make an incredible last three games, lots of goals we scored, and that's what we must continue to do. In football, sometimes you get rewards, sometimes you must accept defeats."

The Blues piled on the misery for Leeds in the reverse fixture back in December, as Kevin De Bruyne starred in a sensational 7-0 victory for City against the Whites, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake and John Stones all accompanying the Belgian on the scoresheet.

The Manchester City will again miss Kyle Walker and John Stones through injury this weekend, after the former missed the midweek win over Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium and the latter came off injured after 20 minutes with concerns over a potential hamstring issue.

After their FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool a few weeks ago, City could complete the Premier League and Champions League double should they get past the finish line in the league and go all the way in Europe's elite club competition for the first time in the club's history this term.

