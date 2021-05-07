Sports Illustrated home
Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Chelsea After Champions League Final Achievement and Heaps Praise on Thomas Tuchel

Pep Guardiola was quick to praise Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for reaching his second consecutive Champions League final and described his side as 'a joy to watch'.
Author:
Publish date:

Pep Guardiola was quick to praise Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for reaching his second consecutive UEFA Champions League final this week, and described the German coach's side as 'a joy to watch'.

The pair will go head to head this weekend, when the West London outfit travel to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League clash.

Alongside Manchester City, Chelsea also secured their place in Istanbul this week with a resounding victory over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge - and Pep Guardiola was quick to congratulate them on the achievement.

Guardiola said, "First of all, congratulations to Chelsea. They put in a good performance against the best team in Real Madrid. Twenty days [until the Champions League final], many things can happen. We're going to try and play with the players we decide to play." 

READ MORE: Man City target big money move for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Manchester City away kit

The man in charge at the Bridge, Thomas Tuchel, only arrived at the club in January of this year following the sacking of Frank Lampard - and he has well and truly turned around the fortunes of his club. 

Only recently, the German boss guided his side to the FA Cup final courtesy of a 1-0 win against Manchester City at Wembley. Tuchel will certainly be hoping to have that sort of success in the next two meetings, with the Blues still fighting for a Champions League spot.

Pep Guardiola has said he studied Thomas Tuchel's time at his previous sides very closely, describing them as a 'joy to watch'.

READ MORE: Champions League success for Man City could lead to Grealish bid

READ MORE: Phil Foden spotted in 2021/2022 Man City home kit

"I have a lot of respect for Thomas Tuchel," Guardiola began, "He's been in Mainz, BVB, PSG, now here. The teams are always a joy to watch. I've not been working with him so I don’t know [what he does], but I'm not surprised. Huge compliments for what they've done."

More coverage of Friday's press conference is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

