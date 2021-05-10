Pep Guardiola Sends Message To India Amid Escalating and Concerning Covid-19 Situation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent out an emotional video message for the crisis-hit country, urging the people of India to adhere to the safety protocols to defeat Covid-19, via the club’s official Instagram page.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent out an emotional video message for the crisis-hit country, urging the people of India to adhere to the safety protocols to defeat Covid-19, via the club’s official Instagram page.

India is currently struggling with a disastrous second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, as the country registers over 350,000 fresh cases and 3,000 plus deaths daily for the past few weeks. India is the second most populated country in the world and its healthcare machinery is crumbling under tremendous pressure in this fresh wave of the disease.

India has one of the most rapidly growing Manchester City fanbases all over the world and football as a whole is widely watched all over the country. Taking advantage of his influence, Pep Guardiola has sent out an emotional appeal to the people of India, expressing his heartfelt empathy for the people of the subcontinent in this time of crisis.

‘Pep has a message for fans, friends and families in India at this difficult time... Stay safe,’ was the caption put out on behalf of the club under the Instagram post before Saturday’s match against Chelsea.

"To all our fans and families around the world, but especially in India, we know these are difficult times and we are fighting for you on the pitch and thinking for all of you."

"On behalf of Team Manchester City and the whole organisation, we wish and pray that you follow all the guidelines to stay safe and look after yourself," said the Catalan empathetically.

"We can defeat the virus by working together. And hope we can continue to bring smiles to your faces by playing the best football possible. Keep the faith and stay safe please," he added, appealing to the people of India to follow the safety guidelines and urging them to keep faith in these unfortunate times.

Pep Guardiola tragically lost his mother to the unforgiving virus back in 2020 and knows first hand how gruesome and difficult it is for the people who are enduring this calamity.

