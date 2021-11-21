Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Following Manchester United Sacking

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has wished Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all the best, after the Norwegian was sacked by Manchester United this weekend.

Manchester City, who themselves put a nail in the coffin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they hammered their rivals at Old Trafford before the international break, beat Manchester United 2-0 earlier this month.

The victory at Old Trafford was City's first in four matches in the league against their Manchester rivals, although the Blues now find themselves nine points ahead of United in the table, having played just twelve games.

An embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Watford on Saturday afternoon, following recent losses to Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester would bring an abrupt end to the Norwegian's reign at Old Trafford.

Following confirmation of Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had a message of support for the former United manager.

Speaking following Manchester City's 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola said, "I wish him all the best. It was a pleasure to play [against] him. He beat me more than I wanted."

"He knows, like I know, when you're in charge of a team like United, City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, you have to win. I'm still here because I won. Otherwise, it'd be another person here. Hopefully one day we can see each other again."

The Catalan's comments came shortly after Pep Guardiola had watched his side convincingly beat Everton at home in the Premier League, as goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva secured another three points for the Blues.

After seeing a penalty decision overturned, Raheem Sterling smashed home Joao Cancelo's wonderfully unorthodox cross to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Rodri doubled the Champions' advantage ten minutes into the second-half with a sublime strike, before Bernardo Silva secured the three points with a third goal in the 86th minute.

Manchester City will now look to turn their attention to Wednesday's crunch Champions League Group Stage game against PSG, while Manchester United will look at appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor .

