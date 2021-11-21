Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Following Manchester United Sacking

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has wished Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all the best, after the Norwegian was sacked by Manchester United this weekend.
    Author:

    Manchester City, who themselves put a nail in the coffin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they hammered their rivals at Old Trafford before the international break, beat Manchester United 2-0 earlier this month. 

    The victory at Old Trafford was City's first in four matches in the league against their Manchester rivals, although the Blues now find themselves nine points ahead of United in the table, having played just twelve games.

    An embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Watford on Saturday afternoon, following recent losses to Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester would bring an abrupt end to the Norwegian's reign at Old Trafford. 

    Following confirmation of Solskjaer's dismissal on Sunday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had a message of support for the former United manager. 

    Speaking following Manchester City's 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola said, "I wish him all the best. It was a pleasure to play [against] him. He beat me more than I wanted."

    Read More

    "He knows, like I know, when you're in charge of a team like United, City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, you have to win. I'm still here because I won. Otherwise, it'd be another person here. Hopefully one day we can see each other again."

    The Catalan's comments came shortly after Pep Guardiola had watched his side convincingly beat Everton at home in the Premier League, as goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva secured another three points for the Blues.

    After seeing a penalty decision overturned, Raheem Sterling smashed home Joao Cancelo's wonderfully unorthodox cross to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead at half-time.

    Rodri doubled the Champions' advantage ten minutes into the second-half with a sublime strike, before Bernardo Silva secured the three points with a third goal in the 86th minute.   

    Manchester City will now look to turn their attention to Wednesday's crunch Champions League Group Stage game against PSG, while Manchester United will look at appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor . 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0046008228h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Following Manchester United Sacking

    47 seconds ago
    sipa_36225298
    News

    Man City Star Rodri Reveals Reason Behind Lack of Goals Following Everton Rocket

    58 minutes ago
    sipa_36224763
    News

    "It Has Not Been a Good Time for Him!" - Man City Duo Heap Praise on Raheem Sterling Amid Uncertain Future and Poor Form

    1 hour ago
    Cancelo vs Everton 2
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    Bernardo cover
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35908495
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Everton (Premier League)

    6 hours ago
    Etihad Stadium View
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Everton (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    7 hours ago
    imago1002030652h
    News

    "He’s Just Strong, Quick, Fast. Can Score Goals." - England International Names Man City Star as the Best Player He's Ever Faced

    7 hours ago