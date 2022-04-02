Pep Guardiola Sends Stark Warning to Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Ahead of Manchester City Season Run-In

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated his side will keep fighting until the very end of the season after their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon ahead of brutal run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

The Blues reclaimed their spot at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor by matching Liverpool's 2-0 beating of Watford earlier on Saturday.

Guardiola's side are on the hunt for a fourth Premier League title in five seasons to continue their dominance in English football over the past decade, with a crucial three points against Sean Dyche's men helping them return to winning ways in the league this weekend.

However, City face a grueling run of games in the coming weeks, with a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match up with La Liga title-holders Atletico Madrid coming on either side of Premier League and FA Cup semi-final clashes against Liverpool.

Speaking to the press after his side's 2-0 win at Turf Moor, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola opened up about the tough run of games his side are awaiting and asserted that they are well up for the challenge and will keep fighting until the very final day of their campaign.

IMAGO / Sportimage "People say experience when you are old but it works when you get good lessons and you learn from them," the Catalan said. IMAGO / Sportimage "The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they are going to win almost all the games - hopefully not the next one - but we will try to do the same. It's Atletico Madrid next, then Liverpool." IMAGO / Sportimage And while City have been on a fantastic run in the grand scheme of things in recent months and have proven to be worthy of victory in tense title races in recent years, Guardiola is only focused on what lies immediately next for his side.

The 51-year-old added: "What you have done in the past doesn't mean it will happen again. Every game will be like this.

"We need to play these games with this target and we will try. When you arrive in May challenging to lift the title it means you have had an incredible season.

"Being here is because we work a lot and we have done that every single season. That is a lot of credit for the whole organisation.

"We will fight. The opponent is so tough and good but they said we will make a proper battle and we accept that."

