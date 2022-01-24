Pep Guardiola Sends Stark Warning to Manchester City Squad Over Premier League Title Race Following Southampton Draw

Pep Guardiola has vowed that his Manchester City side will comeback 'as best as possible' after stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Aymeric Laporte's second-half header cancelled out Kyle Walker-Peters' superb early Southampton strike, as City's winning run in the Premier League came to an abrupt end on the south coast.

Pep Guardiola opted to make just one change from the side that beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, as Ruben Dias replaced John Stones at centre-back.

In a lacklustre first-half, during which Raheem Sterling squandered a glorious opportunity from six-yards out, Kyle Walker-Peters smashed the Saints into the lead with a thunderous effort early into the match.

After a period of intense pressure early into the second-half, Manchester City found an equaliser through Aymeric Laporte, as the Spain international headed City level after Kevin De Bruyne's cross.

The Blues were unable to find a winner, suffering a draw against Southampton for a second time this season, after drawing 0-0 to Ralph Hasenhüttl's side at the Etihad back in September.

The result has left Guardiola's side 12 points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, although the Merseyside club have played two games less than City.

Asked about the Blues' lead at the top of the table post-match, Guardiola said, "I would like to have a 40-point lead ahead of Liverpool, but that is not possible in January. I didn't expect to have this lead, but now we will rest and come back as best as possible."

The Catalan went on to say, "We have two weeks to prepare for the next game. People will say the Premier League race is not over and that is good for this side. We have many tough games ahead of us, but we will try to behave until the end."

