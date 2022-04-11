Pep Guardiola Sends Tribute to USA After World Cup Qualification

Pep Guardiola has offered his congratulations to the USA national team after they qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City held on to first place in the Premier League after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, but there was something slightly different on Pep Guardiola's mind at full time.

After such a pulsating game, maybe it was healthy for the Catalan to have his mind elsewhere and take a well-deserved breather.

With the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final to come on Wednesday, you could forgive the manager for having more important stuff on his mind, but his incredibly complex mind still had a chance to offer a nice gesture.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking to NBC Sports, as relayed by Men in Blazers on Twitter, Guardiola began answering questions by offering a special tribute to the home broadcaster. IMAGO / Xinhua "First of all, congratulations to the United States of America on qualifying for the World Cup," the Catalan said.

IMAGO / VWPics It is not unusual for the manager to have one eye on the United States' qualification efforts, with back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen the US number one.

The superb shot-stopper has been uber-reliable for Guardiola since he rejoined the first-team squad. Last season, he played a massive role in winning City's fourth consecutive Carabao Cup triumph.

Steffen is also expected to start in goal this Sunday, as City take on Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley - after featuring in every previous round.

He will also be meeting a few of his City teammates in the 2022 FIFA World Cup itself when the USA meets England on the 25th of November. Group B in the winter's competition also contains Iran and one of Ukraine, Scotland, or Wales - subject to a playoff.

Despite Guardiola's plaudits, the ironic thing about his little diversion is the World Cup will cause him more problems and headaches during the 22/23 campaign - with the tournament basically cutting the club season in half.

